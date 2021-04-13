Wrestling school stars in Channel 4 show with top comedian
- Credit: Channel 4
A television comedian received high praise from a popular Norwich wrestling family after taking part in a choreographed fight for a Channel 4 show.
Rosie Jones, 30, who incorporates her cerebral palsy into her act, is a regular on television shows including The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats, has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and written for comedy shows.
As part of her Channel 4 show, Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure, in which she visits different towns and cities across the UK with television stars, she explores Norwich and the surrounding area.
The episode features comedian Jamali Maddix and stars a wrestling match showcasing Rosie's newly-learnt skills at the city's World Association of Wrestling base on Diamond Road, owned and run by the Knight family.
Wrestler Zak Zodiac, 29, and son of Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya, said: "When Rosie got into the ring she was amazing. As soon as you meet her you feel love for her. No and cannot is not in her vocabulary. If she cannot do something she will find a way that will suit her.
"After the match the crowd gave her a standing ovation."
The fight took place in October last year and all social distancing and relevant Covid-19 safety measures were in place at the time for the people involved in the performance and in the reduced crowd.
The comedian only received two hours of tuition from Zak's wrestler brother Roy Bevis, 40, and she teamed up with an elite wrestler called Vanessa.
They were up against two other elite fighters.
Zak, whose family story was recreated through the 2019 film Fighting with My Family, added: "The show is going to be fantastic. We are massive supporters of our home city. We are proud to be from Norwich."
As well as wrestling Rosie learns Molly dancing, takes a tour around Norwich Cathedral, watches miniature trains around an indoor model attraction, enjoys wine from a vineyard and learns about blacksmithing.
She said: "It’s going to places that aren’t necessarily holiday locations - like Norwich - and just finding the best out of that place. It’s full of adventure and positivity, and it’s making the most of this amazing, beautiful country."
The episode airs on April 23 at 8.30pm.