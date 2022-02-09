Search under way to find winning logo for 44th Norwich Beer Festival

The search is under way to find the logo of the 44th Norwich Beer Festival. - Credit: Archant

The annual hunt to find the logo of a city beer festival has begun.

The yearly competition has been launched by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) to find the new logo for the 44th Norwich Beer Festival which will take place from Monday, October 24 until Saturday, October 28, 2022.

Event organisers are searching for innovative designs which show a dragon of some form on the logo.

But those who wish to enter should get thinking as the deadline is 11pm on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Craig Harmer, festival organiser, said: "The festival logo is a critical elements that binds many aspects of the festival together.

"We're looking forward to receiving them."

A maximum of five solid colours can be used, including any black or white parts of the design.

The main winner will be judged by the organising committee and will receive £100 along with a selection of merchandise featuring their logo at the festival.

For full logo entry details, click here.