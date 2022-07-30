Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row

The Bull in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is Lacey Douglas, one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page - Credit: Google Maps/Lacey Douglas

A dispute has broken out over what has been deemed "a censorship" of opinion on a new city pub.

The Bull in Hellesdon reopened under the ownership of the Stonegate group on Monday, July 4.

But some customers have been publicly critical of the pub's menu offering and the children's play area being closed off.

They have vented their frustration on Facebook.

The Bull has said staff remain committed to ensuring the business is "an amazing place for the whole local community to enjoy".

Lacey Douglas, 46, is one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page which has stopped people from posting about the new pub.

She said: "There are lots of keyboard warriors who like to post negative comments then sit back as a form of entertainment. It's just not helpful.

"We were quite frankly sick of it as an administration team. It was eating into our family lives trying to monitor it on a daily basis.

"We are not censoring anyone and people are capable of setting up their own group within the community.

"When it turns nasty it can impact people's wellbeing."

But a 59-year-old Hellesdon man, who did not wish to be named, described the decision to ban comments on The Bull as a form of censorship.

He said: "We should be able to express opinions even if other people do not like it. It's a democracy.

"I have got nothing against the new pub but I believe people should be able to discuss it."

A spokeswoman for The Bull said: “We value and appreciate all feedback about our pub, our service and our offer.

"This is a new chapter for the pub and we want to ensure improvements are continuously made to ensure all of our guests’ experiences not only match but exceed their expectations.

“In relation to our children’s play area, we know and understand that people have been disappointed to find that it is still closed.

"We are hoping to reopen this as soon as possible to allow our younger guests to enjoy their visit as much as their responsible-adults."