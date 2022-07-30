Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM July 30, 2022
The Bull in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is Lacey Douglas, administrator of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page

The Bull in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is Lacey Douglas, one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page - Credit: Google Maps/Lacey Douglas

A dispute has broken out over what has been deemed "a censorship" of opinion on a new city pub.

The Bull in Hellesdon reopened under the ownership of the Stonegate group on Monday, July 4. 

But some customers have been publicly critical of the pub's menu offering and the children's play area being closed off.

They have vented their frustration on Facebook.

The Bull has said staff remain committed to ensuring the business is "an amazing place for the whole local community to enjoy". 

Lacey Douglas, 46, is one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page which has stopped people from posting about the new pub.

Lacey Douglas, administration manager at The Heather's Nursery, has highlighed the "dangerous" under

Lacey Douglas, one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page - Credit: Lacey Douglass

She said: "There are lots of keyboard warriors who like to post negative comments then sit back as a form of entertainment. It's just not helpful.

"We were quite frankly sick of it as an administration team. It was eating into our family lives trying to monitor it on a daily basis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
  2. 2 TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours
  3. 3 NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses
  1. 4 Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb
  2. 5 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
  3. 6 'Don't forget us': Ukrainians' plea as refugees unable to find home in city
  4. 7 'Rare' Grade II-listed 18th century building on sale for £1.6m
  5. 8 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
  6. 9 Two drivers taken to hospital after serious crash in Norwich
  7. 10 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee

"We are not censoring anyone and people are capable of setting up their own group within the community.

"When it turns nasty it can impact people's wellbeing."

But a 59-year-old Hellesdon man, who did not wish to be named, described the decision to ban comments on The Bull as a form of censorship.

He said: "We should be able to express opinions even if other people do not like it. It's a democracy.

"I have got nothing against the new pub but I believe people should be able to discuss it."

A spokeswoman for The Bull said: “We value and appreciate all feedback about our pub, our service and our offer.

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date 

A logo promoting The Bull in Hellesdon ahead of its reopening date - Credit: The Bull

"This is a new chapter for the pub and we want to ensure improvements are continuously made to ensure all of our guests’ experiences not only match but exceed their expectations. 

“In relation to our children’s play area, we know and understand that people have been disappointed to find that it is still closed.

"We are hoping to reopen this as soon as possible to allow our younger guests to enjoy their visit as much as their responsible-adults."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been many flights affected by TUI delays this summer. Pictured inset is Philip Waller

Special Report

Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Edd Watkinson at his new Norwich Market stall The Bodega.

Food and Drink

Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Glitchers performing on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich on Wednesday lunchtime. 

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Is this the most raucous band to EVER busk in Norwich?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Rhodes were badly delayed 

Fears over long-term impact of TUI chaos on the city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon