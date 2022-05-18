Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Staff tuck into emergency honeycomb after bees rescued from city pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:46 AM May 18, 2022
Alexander Ward said emergency honeycomb was brought into rescue a swarm of bees from the pub's garden.

Staff at one city pub have been tucking into leftover emergency honeycomb used to rescue a swarm of bees from the beer garden.

The honeycomb, along with a temporary hive and a smoker were used to rescue a swarm of bees from the Cellar House in Norwich's NR4 area at about 5.30pm on Saturday, May 14, prompting "awe and disbelief" from punters.

The insects were rescued by a team from the Norfolk Beekeepers' Association, who brought large chunks of honeycomb and a smoker to lure them into a temporary hive which will be used until they arrive at their new home.

However, much of the honeycomb was left unused, so the beekeepers gave staff the honey to say thanks for their help.

The bees swarmed under the parasol in the pub's garden

Alexander Ward, 29, manager of the pub, said: "Everyone was wondering how they'd catch them and when they turned up everyone swarmed to the window saying 'oh my god what's happening?'

"They brought a temporary hive and smoker in to calm them down and put them in a state of sleep after that they were much less erratic.

Honeycomb left for staff at the Cellar House by the Norfolk Beekeepers' Association.

"It was important they caught the queen, which they did and that made sure they didn't come back.

"They even gave us some chunks of honeycomb that they had left over to say thank you."

Thousands of honey bees arrived at The Cellar House on Saturday, May 14

The association will now search for a hive with space for the bees.


Willem Buttinger (inset) and a map showing which areas of Norwich may be at risk of flooding by 2030.

Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?

The south view of Sweet Briar Road where Anglian Water continues to work to reopen the busy highway

New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair

The jubilee flag flying from 1 Market Place in Wymondham disappeared on Friday night (May 13)

Dad left fuming as royal flag stolen weeks before jubilee weekend

