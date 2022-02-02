News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Celebrity Hunted stars hide on farm in Suffolk before heading to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:19 PM February 2, 2022
Celebrity Hunted contestants Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hid in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Celebrity Hunted contestants Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hid in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Colin Hutton

A pair of contestants on hit Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted headed to East Anglia to evade capture.

The reality show sees people go on the run to try and outwit the hunters, made up of former and serving police officers and intelligence experts. 

On the regular version, contestants compete to win a big cash prize, but the celebrity spin-off is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hiding at a Suffolk farm on Celebrity Hunted.

Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hiding at a Suffolk farm on Celebrity Hunted. - Credit: Channel 4

Champion athletes Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead were one of the pairs going off-grid together, and in episode four they went to ground on an unnamed farm in Suffolk. 

A kind stranger then took them to Norwich Station, where they caught an afternoon train to Grantham in Lincolnshire – unfortunately they were spotted on CCTV.

The pair were picked up at their destination by sprinter Cori Henry, though the hunters were hot on their heels.

Catch-up on the whole series on All 4. 

TV
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Simply Red are performing in Earlham Park Norwich.

Music

5 major festivals and events heading to Earlham Park in Norwich this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich in Drayton Wood Road

Norwich Live News

Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
People continue to experience issues with parking at Earlham House in Norwich according to city councillor Denise Carlo

'Enormous issue' - Parking woes continue at city shopping centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon