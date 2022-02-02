Celebrity Hunted stars hide on farm in Suffolk before heading to Norwich

Celebrity Hunted contestants Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hid in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Colin Hutton

A pair of contestants on hit Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted headed to East Anglia to evade capture.

The reality show sees people go on the run to try and outwit the hunters, made up of former and serving police officers and intelligence experts.

On the regular version, contestants compete to win a big cash prize, but the celebrity spin-off is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead hiding at a Suffolk farm on Celebrity Hunted. - Credit: Channel 4

Champion athletes Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead were one of the pairs going off-grid together, and in episode four they went to ground on an unnamed farm in Suffolk.

A kind stranger then took them to Norwich Station, where they caught an afternoon train to Grantham in Lincolnshire – unfortunately they were spotted on CCTV.

The pair were picked up at their destination by sprinter Cori Henry, though the hunters were hot on their heels.

