'Let the beer flow' - event to celebrate life of pub landlord

Published: 4:22 PM July 14, 2021

Happy memories and music will be shared to celebrate the life of a popular pub landlord and Norwich City fan 16 months after he took his own life.

Carl Newell, 40, who ran the Rose Pub and Deli on Queens Road, Norwich, with his partner Dawn Hopkins, died on March 20 last year.

A 45-minute celebration of life ceremony at St Mark's Church on Hall Road is taking place on Saturday, July 31 from 2pm, followed by a wake at the Rose, as numbers were restricted at Mr Newell's funeral in April last year.

Ms Hopkins, who has run the Rose since 2003, said: "The service will be about happy memories and love. He was fanatical about music so it has been difficult paring down the music to four songs. He turned to music when times were hard and when he was happy. He wanted to be a rock star.

"Lots of people felt they missed out from not being part of his funeral and I'm hoping the celebration of life ceremony will be a happy occasion. I'm glad we are doing it now because otherwise I wouldn't know when it would happen. Carl would say turn the music up and let the beer flow."

Dawn Hopkins and Carl Newell, who died in March 2020, behind the bar of Norwich's Rose Pub and Deli. - Credit: Archant

She wanted the service to be after July 19 when social distancing measures will be lifted by the government and expected about 100 people to attend but added masks might still be needed in the church.

The service, led by The Rev Erik West-Lindell, will also feature six readings of memories from friends and loved ones of Mr Newell reflecting on different times of his life, including one from Ms Hopkins.

She also encouraged people to wear bright colours, Norwich City or football shirts to the event.

Ms Newell added: "Carl is still talked about in the pub. He is very present in it still and I don't think that will go away for a long time."

Rose Pub and Deli landlord Dawn Hopkins with her partner Carl Newell, who died in March 2020. - Credit: Dawn Hopkins

During his inquest in June last year at Norfolk Coroner's Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, said Mr Newell sometimes suffered from anxiety and low mood.

Ms Newell said she wants to carry out fundraisers for Norfolk and Waveney Mind after four friends raised £3,000 for the charity by walking around 20 miles.

If anyone wants help, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494, which are available 24/7.








