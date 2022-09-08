Celebratory party to remember inspirational Maisie

A celebratory service to remember an inspirational teenager is set to be live streamed due to the sheer amount of support being shown for her and her family.

Maisie Lossau, 17, from Russell Avenue in Spixworth, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 15.

Maisie Lossau, who died in August 2022, with her parents Dawn and Darrell Lossau - Credit: Dawn Lossau

Her funeral at Colney Wood on September 14 at 3pm - known as 'Maisie's party' - will be live streamed online because not everyone could fit into the 100-seater hall at Colney, which is an invite only service.

At the Barnham Broom resort a further 150 people will be tuning in.

The teenager became known in the community because of her fighting spirit and positive outlook after she was left quadriplegic and wheelchair bound following an operation in 2016 in which medics removed 80pc of the tumour.

Maisie had to have 24/7 care in her home and physiotherapy, as well as receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and her parents Dawn and Darrell Lossau fundraised for equipment and a special garden for their daughter through the tagline Team Awesome.

Maisie Lossau pictured in July 2015 - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Lossau, 50, said: "The support we received from people has been amazing. We have been inundated with messages from people who never met her but were touched by Maisie's story.

"We never realised how many people Maisie had touched. It has helped us tremendously."

The couple said an online fundraiser for the funeral and five charities close to Maisie's heart had raised £2,900.

Mrs Lossau added: "Maisie would have been speechless. She never understood why people felt the way they did about her. She inspired people to do things differently and be more like her.

"We don't want the service to be sad. She would want people to enjoy themselves. We want Maisie's party to celebrate her awesomeness."

Maisie Lossau with her mother and father Dawn and Darrell Lossau - Credit: Dawn Lossau

Anyone can attend the Barnham Broom event from 3pm and after the service people will celebrate the teenager's life at Barnham Broom with live music.

People are being asked to wear purple and green - the colours of the Team Awesome fundraiser - but not black.

To donate visit www.collectionpot.com/pot/3022573 and to watch the service visit https://watch.obitus.com using username hoci5480 and password 278445.







