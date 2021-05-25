CCTV image of man suspected of spraying swastika on synagogue

Published: 3:19 PM May 25, 2021

CCTV images of a man suspected of spraying a swastika on a Norwich synagogue - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

CCTV images of a man suspected of spraying a swastika and offensive slurs on a city synagogue have been released by the police.

On Friday, May 14, members of the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street arrived for their morning prayers to discover obscene graffiti daubed on its door.

CCTV footage shows man suspected of spraying a swastika on a synagogue - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The incident was reported to police as a hate crime, with rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake describing his hurt at the attack following it.

And now, officers have released CCTV images of a man carrying a spray can which was caught by the synagogue's security cameras at 12.26am, as investigations continue.

They show a man wearing a camouflage hooded top, dark coloured hat and matching face cover, with light trousers.

Following the attack, Mr Sheldrake said: "It's a tragedy that in 2021 we are still dealing with that level of hate crime."

Anybody who recognises the man should contact PC James McAvoy at Earlham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/32537/21.



