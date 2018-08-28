Search

Free event to offer support to family carers in Cringleford

PUBLISHED: 20:28 05 November 2018

Cavell Court care home in Cringleford is hosting a free event to provide support for family carers. Photo: Care UK

Cavell Court care home in Cringleford is hosting a free event to provide support for family carers. Photo: Care UK

Care UK

A care home is inviting the public to a free event offering support and advice to family carers.

Care UK’s Cavell Court, in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, is hosting its first communication for carers event for family carers to share ideas and experiences.

Taking place on Wednesday, November 14, from 1.30pm until 4pm, the event will include an interactive workshop hosted by Gina Brown from Age UK Norwich, who will discuss the different types of dementia, behaviour changes in loved ones and tools for effective communication.

Cavell Court home manager, Jennie Rodger, said: “We strongly believe that being informed and sharing experiences can make a real difference to those caring for a loved one, and it can often be a great comfort to hear that others understand your situation.”

For further information, call customer relations manager Samantha Woods on 01603 856 835, or email samantha.woods@careuk.com.

