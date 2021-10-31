News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 7:22 PM October 31, 2021
Catton Park Spooktacular was a huge success. 

Catton Park Spooktacular was a huge success. - Credit: Rebecca Jillings

Thrill-seekers went in their droves to witness a Norwich park’s spooktacular event.  

Catton Park’s Spooktacular fireworks and funfair event took place on Saturday, October 30.  

With family fun, thrill rides and lots to do, this event was attended by hundreds of Norwich families looking for something a little different.  

The gates to the park opened at 4pm for people wanting to get in the early queues for rides, games and snacks.  

The park was full of rides and entertainment for everyone, including a staged area teaching classic party dances to children.  

The first of two-firework display began at 6pm and this one was slightly tamer for younger attendees at the event.  

Audiences were wowed by the very large 8pm firework displays. 

Audiences were wowed by the very large 8pm firework displays. - Credit: Sophie skyring

Once this concluded and the skies were dark, this was when the real fun began and the park was full of people looking for entertainment.  

Rebecca Jillings, who was in attendance at the event, said “they had such a fun selection of thrill-seeking rides at a bargain price of only £2.”  

One of the thrill rides at the event was The Cage. 

One of the thrill rides at the event was The Cage. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The firework displays were a firm audience favourite at the event. 

The firework displays were a firm audience favourite at the event. - Credit: Rebecca Jillings


