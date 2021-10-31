Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk
- Credit: Rebecca Jillings
Thrill-seekers went in their droves to witness a Norwich park’s spooktacular event.
Catton Park’s Spooktacular fireworks and funfair event took place on Saturday, October 30.
With family fun, thrill rides and lots to do, this event was attended by hundreds of Norwich families looking for something a little different.
The gates to the park opened at 4pm for people wanting to get in the early queues for rides, games and snacks.
The park was full of rides and entertainment for everyone, including a staged area teaching classic party dances to children.
The first of two-firework display began at 6pm and this one was slightly tamer for younger attendees at the event.
Once this concluded and the skies were dark, this was when the real fun began and the park was full of people looking for entertainment.
Most Read
- 1 Nine arrests in Norwich clubland as police use drones during Halloween patrols
- 2 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
- 3 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
- 5 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 6 'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
- 7 Extinction Rebellion Norwich starts weekend of action
- 8 Man remains in serious condition and two others bailed after Norwich stabbings
- 9 Seven weeks of resurfacing works planned in Thorpe St Andrew
- 10 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
Rebecca Jillings, who was in attendance at the event, said “they had such a fun selection of thrill-seeking rides at a bargain price of only £2.”