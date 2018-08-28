Search

Cats rescued after fire at Norwich house

PUBLISHED: 19:40 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:40 27 October 2018

Firefighters have attended a house fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Two cats have been rescued from a house fire in Norwich.

The animals were rescued by fire crews attending an incident at a property in Helena Road in the city.

Hose reels jets were used to extinguish the fire, and thermal imaging cameras were also used at the scene.

The fire was reported to the Norfolk fire service at around 6.40pm on Saturday evening, and crews had got the fire under control by 7.20pm.

