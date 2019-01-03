Search

Costessey mum loses five stone in less that one year to be there for young son

03 January, 2019 - 10:48
Catherine Allen from Costessey has lost five stone. Photo: Provided by Slimming World

Slimming World

When a Norfolk woman realised her weight was impacting her ability to play with her son she resolved to change her lifestyle.

Catherine Allen, 29, from Costessey, has lost five stone and dropped six dress sizes since she joined her local slimming group in April 2018.

Having struggled to manage her weight for a number of years, she was determined to get in better shape so she could spend more quality time playing with her son with out getting out of breath.

Before Mrs Allen joined the Easton Slimming World group she was also finding it difficult to have confidence in herself.

She said: “I wasn’t happy with myself anymore. I was struggling with health issues related to my weight that meant I was unable to do the things I wanted.

“I had absolutely no confidence. I would avoid having my photo taken and it wasn’t until I saw some pictures of myself that I realised just how much weight I had gained.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed at how unhealthy I had become.”

Now Mrs Allen is a much healthier weight she says that the decision to join the slimming group was the best decision she ever made.

“I’m much healthier and happier and I’m confident the habits I’ve discovered will stay with me forever,” she continued.

“I’m especially looking forward to spending time with my son without being out of breath - and have no worries about my picture being taken anymore. I hope to take lots of snaps that I’ll be able to show off with pride.”

Paula Seaman, 49, from Wymondham, who runs the Easton group that Mrs Allen attends, said: “she has come so far since joining Slimming World. Her determination to lose weight and lead a healthier life is inspiring, both to me and all the other members in the group.

“I hope she’ll inspire other people and show them that it is possible to lose that excess baggage they’ve been carrying.”

Those wanting to join the Easton Slimming World group can contact Paula Seaman on 07961046619 email paulaseaman@aol.com.

