Cat stuck under building saved after five-day rescue mission

Elton the cat, who became stuck underground in a storm defence system, was saved after a five-day rescue mission. - Credit: NorseCare

A terrified cat which became trapped underneath a building was saved following a five-day rescue mission.

The feline was first discovered after the family of a tenant at the Meadows, a housing with care scheme run by NorseCare, in Bowthorpe, heard his cries for help.

But despite efforts from Norse employees, they could not get him out.

As days passed and with no hope of rescuing the cat, deputy manager, Emma Smith, contacted building company R G Carter, who offered its services.

The team worked in "sweltering heat" and after hours of planning, they managed to get the cat out through a hole in the floor.

Staff, who named the cat Elton, then rushed him to the local vets.

Despite the ordeal, spending five days trapped underground, he appeared to be in good health other than slight dehydration.

Ms Smith, said: "Knowing that the cat was so close, but out of reach was torturous.

"The rescue affected everyone from staff to tenants and their families, whose concerns grew by the day.

"However, we would not have such an amazing success story if it weren't for the incredible joint effort and community spirit of all involved."

After a few days with the RSPCA, the cat's owner was located, and they were reunited.

RSPCA inspector Jason Finch said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in the rescue - everyone just wanted to get him out and nobody was going to give up.

"It was a real team effort, and everyone went the extra mile to help Elton and we would like to say a huge thank you to them all.”

Norse thanked R G Carter, staff from Dyno-Rod, the RSPCA, and the Meadows employees for giving up their time to help with the rescue.

Adam Roberts, regional director of NorseCare, added: "Seeing people come together from different organisations was very heart warming. It was great to see such care and compassion."