Alley cat's £1,200 surgery complete thanks to kind-hearted strangers

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:15 AM December 9, 2021
Updated: 10:24 AM December 9, 2021
Eight-year-old Savannah Baum with her cat Peppa

Eight-year-old Savannah Baum with her cat Peppa - Credit: Danielle Booden

A stray cat who has had more than a thousand pounds worth of surgery funded by kind-hearted Evening News readers is home safe and sound with her family. 

Stray cat Peppa was taken in by Francesca Baber and her daughter Savannah Baum amid freezing temperatures last year. 

The little girl, who lives in Half Mile Close, fell in love with the alley cat but when her mum was told the pet needed £1,200 worth of surgery, she was worried the kitty would have to go to a shelter. 

Savannah Baum, eight, with her cat Peppa

Savannah Baum, eight, with her cat Peppa - Credit: Francesca Baber

But readers from the Evening News rallied around and funded the surgery via a GoFundMe page. 

Francesca, 28, said: "It was such a weight off knowing it was mostly covered. Thank you so much."

Peppa's surgery was completed yesterday. 

The mum-of-one said: "The surgery went really well. When we picked her up the cat was still pretty sleepy, but my daughter was so pleased.

"They took all but one of Peppa's teeth so her tongue will keep sticking out. I'm glad though, it's her trademark."

Peppa the cat who needed a £1,140 dental extraction

Peppa the cat who needed a £1,140 dental extraction - Credit: Da

Eight-year-old Savannah and Peppa have become fast friends and are 'inseparable', with the cat sleeping beside Savannah every night.

"We've been really lucky with Peppa," said Francesca.

Savannah was "heartbroken" at the thought of giving Peppa up. She even tried to give up her Christmas presents so her mum's money could go to Peppa. 

Ms Baber said: "Savannah was just absolutely overjoyed when I told her we could keep Peppa because strangers had donated.

Eight-year-old Savannah Baum with her cat Peppa

Eight-year-old Savannah Baum with her cat Peppa - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I thought we might raise a few hundred pounds but strangers put in amounts like £85 - the generosity is overwhelming.

"I'm speechless. It was the Evening News that did it. Thank you so much to everyone who donated."

Ms Baber added: "The vets told me the bill may be a little bit more than I expected but they're letting me put the rest on a payment plan which will make it a bit easier.

"Peppa definitely knew that it was happening. I was trying to get her in her carry case and she was clinging on to the windowsill.

"We got home and had a quiet night in, Peppa was pretty out of it. We're so glad she's home - we gave her lots of soft treats to snack on."

