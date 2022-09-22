Cat FINALLY rescued from 30ft tree at the fourth attempt
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
Cats famously have nine lives but three-year-old Diana has put that to the test after spending several days stuck up a 30ft tall tree.
The beloved moggie had been missing from her home for four days before she was discovered high up in the trees that line Drayton High Road in Hellesdon on Monday (September 21).
Despite her constant calls for help, the feline refused to let rescuers bring her down.
After several cold nights among the branches, she still remained out of reach on Wednesday night.
"I feel broken," said owner Lisa Hudson, after a third failed rescue attempt.
"The fire crew said they are going to need a bigger ladder and will be back to definitely get her off that tree tomorrow. It's been horrible."
The determined rescuers returned on Thursday with an aerial ladder platform and with the help of builders working at a site nearby, they got into action.
Ms Hudson's partner, Lee Coyne, looked on as it unfolded.
"The builders helped dig a trench to get the fire engine close enough to use the ladder," she said.
"They went up it and tried to reach her but she kept on going higher up the tree.
"She ended up getting scared and leapt from that tree to a smaller one.
"They then got a smaller ladder out and one fireman climbed up to reach her."
This time she was not getting away and Diana was grabbed by her rescuer and brought safely to the ground despite her putting up "one hell of a fight" all the way down.
The 48-year-old added: "We are so relieved she's out and home. She is in much better condition than we thought.
"We want to say a huge thank you to Norfolk Fire Service - they were incredible. We also had so much support from our neighbours, people offering help and also on social media, it's been truly touching.
"Diana is resting with her four-month-old kitten who is so happy her mum is home and hasn't left her side.
"After this ordeal she is permanently grounded."