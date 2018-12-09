Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

09 December, 2018 - 09:53
Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Archant

The Peacocks store in Norwich city centre could be facing closure after ‘closing down’ posters were put up at the shop.

The store, on the ground floor of the Castle Mall shopping centre, currently has posters up which state ‘closing down sale subject to landlord negotiation’.

It is one of two Peacock stores in Norwich with the other at the Cathedral Retail Park on Westwick Street.

The company, which claims to sell ‘great value women’s fashion, menswear and children’s clothing, also has branches in Dereham, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Lowestoft.

It comes as a number of new businesses have started operating at the shopping centre.

A Norwich mum-of-two launched Mistletoe Motors in the centre last week. Ellie Kidd purchased three remotely-controlled cars, large enough to seat a child of up to seven years of age, which can be hired and operated by parents whilst they shop in Castle Mall.

And steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee also recently opened its doors at the Timberhill Terrace development.

The restaurant, marketed as “affordable luxury”, specialises in steak and lobster and diners are brought a board of meat and fish to their table to choose from.

Most Read

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

New figures reveal a dramatic fall in fines given to cyclists in Norfolk

There has been a fall in the number fixed-penalty notices issued to cyclists in Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reader letter: Monorail the only choice for Norwich

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide