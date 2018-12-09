Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt . Archant

The Peacocks store in Norwich city centre could be facing closure after ‘closing down’ posters were put up at the shop.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store, on the ground floor of the Castle Mall shopping centre, currently has posters up which state ‘closing down sale subject to landlord negotiation’.

It is one of two Peacock stores in Norwich with the other at the Cathedral Retail Park on Westwick Street.

The company, which claims to sell ‘great value women’s fashion, menswear and children’s clothing, also has branches in Dereham, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Lowestoft.

It comes as a number of new businesses have started operating at the shopping centre.

A Norwich mum-of-two launched Mistletoe Motors in the centre last week. Ellie Kidd purchased three remotely-controlled cars, large enough to seat a child of up to seven years of age, which can be hired and operated by parents whilst they shop in Castle Mall.

And steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee also recently opened its doors at the Timberhill Terrace development.

The restaurant, marketed as “affordable luxury”, specialises in steak and lobster and diners are brought a board of meat and fish to their table to choose from.