Children enjoy festivities with Santa at Castle Mall Christmas parade

PUBLISHED: 19:37 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:37 18 November 2018

Santa Claus arrives at the Castle Mall

Archant 2017

With their Christmas lists at the ready, an army of tiny visitors charged to Castle Mall to meet Santa Claus at the Christmas parade.

Youngsters watched in awe as Father Christmas led a procession of glittering elves, reindeers on stilts and a roller-skating Christmas pudding throughout the mall on Sunday evening.

Also joining Santa’s entourage were Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, much to the delight of the hundreds of excitable youngsters.

Families gathered around the Christmas grotto where Santa negotiated gifts and debated with the kids about whether they had been good this year.

Bhaswati Dutta-Gupta took her four-year-old daughter Alvina and husband Subadeep to the event. The family are on a two-week holiday in Norwich after travelling from India.

Mrs Dutta-Gupta described Norwich as a “great place” and said her daughter was enjoying the festivities.

Mother Edyta Witkowska brought her two kids, Alexandra Weronieka, six,and Maximillian Weroniecki, three, to the event.

“We came especially for Santa,” she said.

