Firefighters called to car park fire

PUBLISHED: 18:14 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:55 03 December 2018

Fire crews were called to reports of a car fire in Castle Mall car park, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Fire crews were called to reports of a car fire in Castle Mall car park, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Taz Ali

Four fire crews were called to a fire in a city centre car park.

Fire crews were called to reports of a car fire in Castle Mall car park, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire in Castle Mall car park, Norwich, during rush hour traffic at around 5.30pm on Monday afternoon.

Four fire engines from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and Hethersett lined Farmers Avenue outside the car park 2 entrance, from the cinema to the end of the road at Golden Ball Street.

But a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews left the area shortly before 6pm after the fire was extinguished before their arrival.

Crews used a thermal image camera to check for hotspots and made sure the area was safe.

A Castle Mall spokesman at the scene said a vehicle had set alight after the keys were left in the ignition.

He said firefighters dealt with the fire within seconds and there were no reports of injuries.

