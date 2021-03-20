News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£2.2m residential care home opens

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:42 AM March 20, 2021   
Hurst House in Costessey has cost £2.2m to develop into an eight bedroom residential home. 

Hurst House in Costessey has cost £2.2m to develop into an eight bedroom residential home.

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened near Norwich.

Hurst House, in Norwich Road, Costessey,  officially opened on March 1 and has welcome seven residents to the assisted living facility.

The new home has created 15 jobs, with staff supporting people from across the country living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties.

The £2.2m home in Costessey has eight bedrooms.

The £2.2m home in Costessey has eight bedrooms.

The £2.2m built includes eight bedrooms, a games room, sensory lights and a built-in hydrotherapy room to offer support for residents with physical disabilities to improve their movement and calming atmosphere.

Five bedrooms can be found within the main house, two of which are on the ground floor for residents with physical disabilities.

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened near Norwich.

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened near Norwich.

The ground floor rooms include a full hoist system to help with movement, alongside an en-suite wet room.

The remaining three bedrooms are located in self-contained flats within the grounds of the home for more independent residents.

Hurst House, in Norwich Road, Costessey,  has officially opened after £2.2m investment by Cascade Care.

Hurst House, in Norwich Road, Costessey, has officially opened after £2.2m investment by Cascade Care.

Hurst House residential care home has opened in Costessey.

Hurst House residential care home has opened in Costessey and will support people living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties.

Sonnie Rozenbroek, director of group and compliance at Cascade said: “A lot of work has gone into making sure Hurst House is the best of the best for our residents.

"Here at Cascade, we make homes in ordinary locations with extraordinary facilities to enable those important steps towards developing life skills, confidence and a better future.

“Creating a space that is safe, secure and fun, it has been great to welcome our residents to their new home.”

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened near Norwich.

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened near Norwich. - Credit: Cascade Care

Hurst House residential care home has opened in Costessey

A £2.2m eight-bedroom residential home for adults with learning disabilities has opened in Costessey. - Credit: Cascade Care

Hurst House residential care home has opened in Costessey.

Hurst House residential care home has opened in Costessey and will support people living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties. - Credit: Cascade Care

The home also has a classroom where residents will be able to take part in development programmes and learn qualifications taught by staff.

Outdoors is a large garden with a seating area, trampoline, swings and football posts for the summer months.

The new residential home is the fifth home opened by Cascade Care, four of which are in Norwich. These include Charlton House in Drayton High Road, Cohen House, in Costessey, and Banks House, also in Costessey.

Hurst House outdoor area includes seating, a trampoline, swings and football posts.

Outdoors is a large garden with a seating area, trampoline, swings and football posts for the summer months.



