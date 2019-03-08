Search

'Make something of the house I loved' - Plea of last man to live in Carrow Bridge House

PUBLISHED: 20:04 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 17 October 2019

Reginald Dann, who rehoused from Carrow Bridge House in 2017 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reginald Dann, who rehoused from Carrow Bridge House in 2017 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Please make something of the house I loved."

Carrow Bridge Master House, which is being auctioned online later this month Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCarrow Bridge Master House, which is being auctioned online later this month Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This is the message from the man who called Carrow Bridge House home for more than 50 years, as the piece of Norwich history goes up for sale in an online auction.

Reginald Dann, first moved in to the former bridge house at the age of 12, grew up there and stayed its tenant until just two years ago. He is now 71.

Mr Dann was reluctantly rehoused in 2017, with the house having deteriorated and its owners - Norfolk County Council - looking to have it demolished and has since relocated to Sprowston.

Now, with the landmark set to be sold in an online auction, Mr Dann has urged whoever snaps it up to be kind to it and make something of it.

He said: "I'm glad to see it up for sale and am pleased to think that it is going to be preserved.

"I have lots of happy memories living there myself and was rather happy when it was saved from demolition."

Last year, Norwich City Council turned down a bid from Norfolk County Council to demolish the house, which was built in the 1920s and is a familiar sight for football fans as they approach Carrow Road.

However, the building's listing in the auction states there could be scope for whoever buys it to launch a second bid to see it knocked down. This is something Mr Dann is keen to see avoided.

He added: "I would love to see somebody living in there again and see it restored - living in one place for as long as I did you do get attached.

"It did have its problems, but I got used to them and it was always my home. I would be disappointed to see it knocked down."

The property has been placed on the market after the county council reached the decision to part ways with it earlier this year.

It is to be auctioned online by SDL Auctions from Friday, October 25, with a starting price of £50,000 and bidding closing on November 15.

