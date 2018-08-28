Video

Carnival spirit fundraiser to mark £10m new children’s hospice

Work on the new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich is nearing completion as seen in January. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page 01603 712410

With building work almost complete on the new children’s hospice for Norfolk staff have spoken of how it will transform their work ahead of a colourful fundraising celebration.

Tickets have gone on sale for the Rio Carnival themed Norfolk Show Ball on June 21 at Norfolk Showground with the money raised will go to the ‘Nook’, the new hospice being built at Framingham Pigot by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity launched its Nook appeal in 2014, to replace its loved but tired facility at Quidenham. The new site will include more areas for clinical care, a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room, larger en-suite bedrooms and therapy rooms - across one floor.

The ball is part of fundraising towards the £10m public appeal total to be raised by this summer, when the Nook becomes operational.

Quidenham staff Gaynor Wright, Amy Brown and Debra James help mark ticketds going on sale for the Rio Carnival themed Norfolk Show Ball. Picture: EACH Quidenham staff Gaynor Wright, Amy Brown and Debra James help mark ticketds going on sale for the Rio Carnival themed Norfolk Show Ball. Picture: EACH

The Rio Carnival theme, which promises vibrant colours and a taste of Brazil, has been specially chosen to highlight work that will be done at the new centre.

Carol Plunkett, EACH Norfolk fundraising manager, said: “For children whose life-threatening conditions only give them limited ability to see, hear, move and touch, the vibrant colours and music of our sensory rooms are perfect for them to relax and have fun.

“The Nook will feature a range of facilities either restricted or unavailable at our existing Norfolk hospice in Quidenham, including a large, state-of-the-art sensory room, and is sure to transform children’s palliative care for the county.”

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the Nook appeal in 2017. Picture: Denise Bradley The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the Nook appeal in 2017. Picture: Denise Bradley

Counsellor and team leader Amy Brown said the new facilities and extra space at the Nook would transform dealing with families at end of life and after death.

“Many of the babies we have from NICU have never been outside, so for a parent to be able to cradle their child in the privacy of their own outside area will be amazing,” she said. “Families come in many different sizes, so to have beds for aunties, uncles or friends will be great. As for our support groups, we’ll no longer have to pack cars up at least four times a month as groups will be held at the Nook.”

Physiotherapist Debra James said: “The nook will make a huge difference to my work at EACH as we’ll have our own hydrotherapy pool and space to run more therapeutic activities for children and families.”

EACH chairman of the trustees, John Pickering, pours beer onto the roof of the Nook children's hospice building at Framingham Earl during the topping out ceremony in November. Picture: Denise Bradley EACH chairman of the trustees, John Pickering, pours beer onto the roof of the Nook children's hospice building at Framingham Earl during the topping out ceremony in November. Picture: Denise Bradley

Nurse Beth Cooper said: “It’ll be sad to say goodbye to Quidenham, with its beautiful setting and quirky charm. I think it’s fair to say, though, we’re all looking forward to moving to the Nook and continuing to provide excellent family centred care for children and their families, with the exciting opportunities and practical features that will enhance the care.”

Details of tickets and booking for the Norfolk Show Ball, with a dress code of black tie with a colourful twist, are available by calling 01953 666767 or email norfolk@each.org.uk