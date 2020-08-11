Man’s river death inquest adjourned
PUBLISHED: 13:33 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 11 August 2020
Archant
An inquest into the death of man whose body was found in the River Yare has been adjourned, so the coroner can gather more information about his life.
Carl Gooch, 58, was discovered near Eaton Vale Activity Centre, on the outskirts of Norwich on January 25.
At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on August 11, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read statements from Mr Gooch’s family, police who were called to the River Yare in January, Mr Gooch’s GP practice and a post-mortem report.
You may also want to watch:
The court heard how Mr Gooch, who lived in the Angel Road area of Norwich, had a history of depression and had been in contact with mental health services.
After hearing all the available evidence Ms Blake adjourned the inquest in order to gather more information about the last week of Mr Gooch’s life and contact with mental health services.
The inquest has been adjourned to a date yet to be confirmed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.