Care home donates to dementia cafe service in Thorpe St Andrew

A care home has presented a £250 cheque to a dementia cafe service in Thorpe St Andrew to help with its monthly running costs.

Staff from Woodside House Care Home, who also volunteer at the cafe which is based at Roxley Hall on Yarmouth Road, handed over the cheque at a meeting last month.

The money was provided by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps older people with disabilities.

Fiona Bass, who runs the cafe, said: “Without the support of our fantastic volunteers we wouldn’t be able to hold the café, and as a fairly new, self-funding group all donations are very welcome, and very appreciated.”

The cafe takes place on the third Wednesday of every month and helps support people in the community who suffer from dementia. It also provides support and respite for their carers.

Woodside House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare.