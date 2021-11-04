News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mystery man buys Hunter his dream gift after theft of dad's power tools

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:00 AM November 4, 2021
Hunter Pagan ended up getting his dream gift for his birthday - after a good Samaritan intervened

Hunter Pagan ended up getting his dream gift for his birthday - after a good Samaritan intervened - Credit: Angela Pagan

The birthday of a "happy little boy" was saved by a good Samaritan living on the other side of the UK — after thieves left the lad's parents struggling to afford a present.

Angela and Murray Pagan, living in Drayton, had to break it to their son Hunter ahead of his fifth birthday on Tuesday that they couldn't get him his dream gift of a Nintendo Switch. 

It would have to be something far cheaper.

That's because all Mr Pagan's power tools had been stolen from his van the Thursday before, leaving him unable to work and forcing him to spend what money he did have on a substitute drill.

He only heard from the insurance company this week about getting his tools replaced with the continued loss of earnings hitting the family hard. 

But one mystery Samaritan living in Wales saw the family's plight and decided to intervene for Hunter's sake.

Murray, Angela and the kids on a trip to America

Murray, Angela and the kids on a trip to America - Credit: Angela Pagan

The Cardiff man, who lived in Norwich for 30 years until 2017, but did not want to be named, still reads the Evening News every day.

He explained: "The story about the Pagan family really struck a chord with me. I felt really sad for them.

"What had happened was so awful. They'd been suffering from Covid, and then had to deal with this heartless theft.

"They'd really been through the wringer and I wanted to help out.

"I have to admit I actually had no idea what a Nintendo Switch was.

"I'm in Cardiff now but I like to keep in touch with Norwich by reading the Evening News."

Ms Pagan said she couldn't thank the man enough for his generosity.

She said: "We explained where the present had come from, and Hunter was so happy. He's a happy little boy anyway, but he couldn't get the smile off his face.

Angela and Murray Pagan said the theft couldn't have come at a worse time

Angela and Murray Pagan said the theft couldn't have come at a worse time - Credit: Angela Pagan

"We can't prise him off the Switch.

"We offered to pay the man back but he didn't want it. He had no quibbles whatsoever about sending the money over.

"We're just waiting for the insurance company to pay out now so Murray can get a new set of tools. The wait is getting stressful."

