Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:10 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 02 May 2020

Sprowston Park and Ride near Norwich.

Sprowston Park and Ride near Norwich.

Caravans have moved on to a park and ride site in Norwich.

Police were made aware around a dozen caravans had moved onto land at Sprowston Park and Ride, on Wroxham Road, at around 6.15am on Saturday morning.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they are speaking to the landowner and will continue to monitor the situation.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of an encampment on the site of approximately a dozen caravans.”

More to follow.

