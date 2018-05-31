Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich
Caravans have moved on to a park and ride site in Norwich.
Police were made aware around a dozen caravans had moved onto land at Sprowston Park and Ride, on Wroxham Road, at around 6.15am on Saturday morning.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said they are speaking to the landowner and will continue to monitor the situation.
The spokesman said: “We are aware of an encampment on the site of approximately a dozen caravans.”
More to follow.
