Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Sprowston Park and Ride near Norwich. Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

Caravans have moved on to a park and ride site in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were made aware around a dozen caravans had moved onto land at Sprowston Park and Ride, on Wroxham Road, at around 6.15am on Saturday morning.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they are speaking to the landowner and will continue to monitor the situation.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of an encampment on the site of approximately a dozen caravans.”

More to follow.