Caravan catches fire in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:14 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM October 25, 2021
Britannia Road Norwich caravan fire

The smoke from the fire off Britannia Road - Credit: Peter Dunn

Fire crews have tackled a caravan blaze off Britannia Road in Norwich. 

A caravan on Trident Drive caught fire on Sunday, October 24, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is under investigation. 

Britannia Road Norwich caravan fire

Crews working to put out the fire off Britannia Road, Norwich - Credit: Peter Dunn

The blaze started at around 5.30pm and fire crews arrived at the scene at 5.36pm.  

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow put out the blaze using main jets and hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

Britannia Road Norwich caravan fire

Crews working to put out the caravan fire off Britannia Road, Norwich - Credit: Peter Dunn

The crews checked for hot spots with a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was out by 6pm and crews left the scene by 6.38pm.

