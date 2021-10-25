Caravan catches fire in Norwich
Published: 9:14 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Peter Dunn
Fire crews have tackled a caravan blaze off Britannia Road in Norwich.
A caravan on Trident Drive caught fire on Sunday, October 24, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is under investigation.
The blaze started at around 5.30pm and fire crews arrived at the scene at 5.36pm.
Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow put out the blaze using main jets and hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.
The crews checked for hot spots with a thermal imaging camera.
The fire was out by 6pm and crews left the scene by 6.38pm.
