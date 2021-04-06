News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car washing facility proposal for vacant site near NDR roundabout

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:58 AM April 6, 2021   
Plans have been lodged for a new car wash facility in Rackheath - Credit: PA

Proposals have been submitted for a new hand car wash facility which applicants say will serve nearby housing estates under construction.

A change of use full planning application has been lodged to Broadland District Council for the new business opportunity on land off Salhouse Road in Rackheath. 

It is anticipated that the business would create up to five jobs, serving around 60 to 70 customers per week using the car wash and valeting facilities. 

The proposed facility would be located to the south side of Salhouse Road near the NDR roundabout, and opposite Pig's Park. 

The proposed location for the car washing facility just off Salhouse Road in Rackheath 

The proposed location for the car washing facility just off Salhouse Road in Rackheath - Credit: Google Maps

The opening hours of the car wash business would be 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday. 

Papers submitted with the bid say: "There is a large catchment area around the site and a hand car wash service will prove to be a valuable asset to the community. In addition, there are nearby housing estates under construction."

Poolside Lodges, which is located opposite the proposed site, said they had nothing to comment on the application.

