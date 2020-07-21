Search

Driver stopped on A47 with FOUR cycles attached to its boot

PUBLISHED: 10:58 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 21 July 2020

The NSRAPT team stopped the vehicle on the A47 near Trowse. Picture: NSRAPT

The NSRAPT team stopped the vehicle on the A47 near Trowse. Picture: NSRAPT

Visitors to Norfolk from Somerset were stopped by police after overloading their bike rack, prompting a reminder to transport cycles safely as more people head out on rides this summer.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a car, which was carrying four bikes on a rack, on Sunday on the A47 near Trowse.

The team issued a reminder to motorists to think about how they load their car after as more people head out for “staycations”.

Under the law, drivers must make sure they can see clearly see through the back window when all bikes are loaded and not block the rear number plate or lights with the bicycles.

The NSRAPT team said: “Now that ‘Staycations’ are possible, more and more people taking advantage, but please think about how you load your car, what other drivers can see of your lights/number plate and what you can see out of your mirrors.”

