Car catches fire after early morning crash
Published: 7:34 AM July 31, 2021
- Credit: Google
A car caught fire following a crash in Norwich.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent a fire engine from Sprowston to deal with the crash on Norwich Road, Costessey, at 5am on Saturday July 31.
No other vehicles were involved in the RTC, with the fire crew quickly putting out the flames.
They left the scene just 20 minutes later.
The fire service could not confirm if anyone had been injured, but said police had been called after the crash.
You may also want to watch:
They said the scene was promptly made safe and that traffic was now flowing freely.
Most Read
- 1 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
- 2 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
- 3 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
- 4 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
- 5 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
- 6 Post-Latitude covid has made me realise pandemic has a long way to go
- 7 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
- 8 Financial clause revealed in Rashica move to Norwich City
- 9 Woman crashed into two cars after drinking at friend's home, court hears
- 10 Two men charged with aggravated burglary at used car lot
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus