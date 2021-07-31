News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car catches fire after early morning crash

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:34 AM July 31, 2021   
A car caught fire following a crash in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent a fire engine from Sprowston to deal with the crash on Norwich Road, Costessey, at 5am on Saturday July 31.

No other vehicles were involved in the RTC, with the fire crew quickly putting out the flames.

They left the scene just 20 minutes later.

The fire service could not confirm if anyone had been injured, but said police had been called after the crash.

They said the scene was promptly made safe and that traffic was now flowing freely.

