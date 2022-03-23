Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
- Credit: Dave Montgomery
This is the dramatic moment a car was engulfed by flames in a city car park.
Witness Dave Montgomery captured the incredible scene as the Ford Fiesta was ravaged by flames outside Sainsbury's in Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew.
It is believed the car had been dumped in the car park some time ago. It had damage to the bumpers and the air bags had gone off prior to the fire, according to a source.
Firefighters from Carrow and Sprowston tackled the the blaze.
They were called to the scene at 2.16pm today, March 23, following a 999 call from a member of the public.
Crews are still on the scene.
They are tackling the blaze with hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.