Mercedes carrying three children crashes into pylon

A car carrying three children crashed into an electricity pylon in Postwick. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A car carrying three children crashed into an electricity pylon with two people taken to hospital afterwards.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Church Road, Postwick, at around 4.55pm on Saturday, April 16.

The collision saw a Mercedes E250 Sport veer into a field and smash into an electricity pylon.

The incident led to reports of a short power outage in the area.

The male driver is believed to have sustained internal injuries and the female passenger had suspected back injuries.

The three children had only minor injuries which police reported as “mainly shock”.

The air ambulance and land ambulance were called to the scene.

The male driver and female passenger were taken to hospital but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

A man was later arrested.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were also in attendance.