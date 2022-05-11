Car ploughs into side of city house

The Volvo crashed into the side of Byfield Court, Norwich on Tuesday evening - Credit: Archant

A Volvo has crashed into the side of a city house causing bricks to give way.

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened in Byfield Court, Norwich, at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, May 10.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident - Credit: Archant

No one was injured in the crash and the car will be recovered once the front porch, where the vehicle remains on Wednesday morning, has been made safe.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

One fire engine from Sprowston also attended the scene.