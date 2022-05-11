Car ploughs into side of city house
Published: 9:16 AM May 11, 2022
A Volvo has crashed into the side of a city house causing bricks to give way.
Emergency services were called to the incident which happened in Byfield Court, Norwich, at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, May 10.
No one was injured in the crash and the car will be recovered once the front porch, where the vehicle remains on Wednesday morning, has been made safe.
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the incident.
One fire engine from Sprowston also attended the scene.