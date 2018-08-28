Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car crash leaves Norwich homes without power

PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 January 2019

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. UK Power Networks

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. UK Power Networks

Archant

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole.

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. Picture: UK Power NetworksHomes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks was made aware of the cut at 5:01am on Monday when users reported it.

It is thought that four customers were affected in one postcode area in Horsford, Hainford and Spixworth.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to repair an electricity pole which was hit by a car between Drayton Lane and School Road.

“For safety reasons we needed to turn off power supplies to four customers from 6.29am. Repairs continue to reconnect supplies.”

Power was regained at 12.34pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Trapped person released from bathroom by fire service

Fire and ambulance services were called to a Norwich Home after receiving reports of a person trapped in a bathroom. Picture: Google Maps

Restaurant Week sees more than 30,000 diners eating out

The White Horse in Brancaster took part in Norfolk Restaurant Week. Photo: The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

Former City stalwart cuts short Walsall stint

Russell Martin has left Walsall to spend more time closer to his family Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists