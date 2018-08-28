Car crash leaves Norwich homes without power

Car crash leaves Norwich homes without power

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole.

UK Power Networks was made aware of the cut at 5:01am on Monday when users reported it.

It is thought that four customers were affected in one postcode area in Horsford, Hainford and Spixworth.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to repair an electricity pole which was hit by a car between Drayton Lane and School Road.

“For safety reasons we needed to turn off power supplies to four customers from 6.29am. Repairs continue to reconnect supplies.”

Power was regained at 12.34pm.