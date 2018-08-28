Motorists warned to avoid the A47 following nine vehicle crash

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn roundabout following a large crash involving nine vehicles.

Police were called the crash, on the A47 eastbound between the A140 Ipswich Road and A146 slip road at around 4.15pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the crash had involved nine cars but that no one had been seriously injured.

Bus passengers are also being warned to expect delays following the “large accident”.

Konectbus tweeted: “We are being made aware of a large accident on the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn. Updates to follow where necessary.”

There are long queues on the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn roundabouts and the road was breifly closed while it is cleared.

