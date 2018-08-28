Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Motorists warned to avoid the A47 following nine vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:48 19 October 2018

Drivers delayed on the A47 following a nine car incident. Picture:Nathan Burrows

Drivers delayed on the A47 following a nine car incident. Picture:Nathan Burrows

Archant

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn roundabout following a large crash involving nine vehicles.

Police were called the crash, on the A47 eastbound between the A140 Ipswich Road and A146 slip road at around 4.15pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the crash had involved nine cars but that no one had been seriously injured.

Bus passengers are also being warned to expect delays following the “large accident”.

Konectbus tweeted: “We are being made aware of a large accident on the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn. Updates to follow where necessary.”

There are long queues on the A47 between Harford and Thickthorn roundabouts and the road was breifly closed while it is cleared.

For the latest traffic updates visit our live traffic map

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide