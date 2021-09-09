Abandoned car with crass graffiti cleared

Published: 10:30 AM September 9, 2021

A graffitied car has been left by the side of North Walsham Road - Credit: Contributed

The "quick response" to clear an abandoned car with a crude message graffitied on it has been praised.

A Vauxhall Corsa was left on the grass verge on the side of North Walsham Road in Sprowston for a week with pink paint sprayed on it.

It was reported to Broadland District Council was on Wednesday, September 1 and an officer was on site the same day.

The car was removed by Friday, September 3 from its location near to the Barkers Lane junction.

Sprowston town councillor, Bill Couzens, said: "It was a very good job by Broadland to find out and get it sorted straightaway.

Bill Couzens, deputy chair of Sprowston Town Council. Picture: Bill Couzens - Credit: Bill Couzens

"It seemed odd that the town council and none of the councillors had been informed as that is what we are here for.

"There are often cars parked on verges for extended periods either for sale or just parked by the owner so abandoned cars can be missed, as in this case."