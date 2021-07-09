News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Calls for increased safety measures after schoolgirl hit by truck

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:30 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 6:54 AM July 9, 2021
Lorraine Curston, founder of Dawn's New Horizon domestic abuse support group, outside its charity shop in Sprowston.

Calls have been made for extra safety measures at peak school times after an 11-year-old was hit by a truck on a busy Sprowston road. 

Town mayor John Ward will raise the issue of road safety on Cannerby Lane near Sprowston Community Academy during the next Police Priority Setting meeting to see if more patrols are feasible. 

And Lorraine Curston, founder of the Dawn's New Horizon charity shop on Cannerby Lane, is calling for increased measures to improve safety after a girl was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for assessment after being involved in a crash.

It took place just after 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 30. 

Cannerby Lane in Sprowston where emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a truck.

Mrs Curston said: "It is definitely not safe. We try to close the shop before schoolchildren come out as they run across the road and in front of cars without looking. It does need some kind of monitoring from where the school is in both directions. 

"Sometimes the parents do not have consideration for anyone else." 

Mrs Curston said the crash, which is not understood to have resulted in serious injuries, had a certain inevitability to it.

"We thought 'here we go, it's happened again'," she said. "People are always running out and nearly getting hit so we were not surprised at all." 

Mr Ward described the incident as a "rare occurrence" and a "one-off". 

The mayor said: "I don’t know the circumstances of this accident but I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the youngster involved.

"Safety in the vicinity of all our schools is a priority of the councils, the schools themselves and the police. 

"I do not believe that any specific extra measures need to be taken in this instance but I will ensure it is raised at our next Police Priority Setting meeting." 

Thorpe Town mayor John Ward at the site where a stone plaque has been stolen from the side of the Ru

Town clerk Guy Ranaweera said the council has reached out to organisations in a position to address road safety following the collision, and the council will continue to work with them to improve safety around Sprowston's schools. 

But he said there is "no simple solution" to the issue and stressed town councils have "very limited powers" to address road safety.

