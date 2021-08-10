£1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed

Published: 2:45 PM August 10, 2021

A road will be closed for around five days in August with a £1,000 maximum fine for those who ignore the order.

Norfolk County Council has made a temporary traffic order [TTO] affecting Cannerby Lane in Sprowston.

The closure will be from the road's junction with A1151 Wroxham Road for 40m southeast.

Access will be in place during the closure which is from Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27.

BT will be carrying out core fibre network installation works, with a diversion route in place via Corbett Avenue, Mousehold Lane and Wroxham Road.

The county council has said there will be a £1,000 maximum fine and/or endorsement for contravention, and the restriction could run for a maximum period of 18 months from the date of the TTO.

In the event of the start date being delayed, an alternative date will be displayed on site in advance.