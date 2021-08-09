Norwich one of 18 locations set to host Cancer Research Shine Night Walk
- Credit: Cancer Research UK
City streets are set to be illuminated as Cancer Research brings a Shine Night Walk to Norwich for the first time.
Norfolk's county town is one of 18 locations across the UK to be selected for the fundraising initiative in 2021.
Shine Night Walks see participants form a procession of light and take on a 10km trek in support of the charity's research.
The Norwich edition will take place on Saturday, September 4, starting from Chapelfield Gardens at 7.50pm.
Along the way, fundraisers will pass landmarks including The Forum, Norwich Castle, Carrow Road and Norwich Cathedral.
People can set off alone or in small, socially-distanced groups.
You may also want to watch:
Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK's spokesman for Norfolk, said: "We’re delighted to bring the Shine Night Walk to Norwich for the first time.
“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But all of us can support the research that will beat it.
Most Read
- 1 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
- 2 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 3 Almost 600 claim compensation for NDR house price blight
- 4 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
- 5 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 6 'Looking back, it's cringey' - Asda marriage proposal, one year on
- 7 Convicted drug dealer caught doing 117mph on A11 keeps his licence
- 8 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
- 9 Golden Triangle women knit canaries in 'gentle protest'
- 10 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
"We hope people across the city will unite behind this special event and make it a night to remember."