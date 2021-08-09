News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich one of 18 locations set to host Cancer Research Shine Night Walk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:07 AM August 9, 2021   
Cancer Research UK is bringing a Shine Night Walk to Norwich

Cancer Research UK is bringing a Shine Night Walk to Norwich - Credit: Cancer Research UK

City streets are set to be illuminated as Cancer Research brings a Shine Night Walk to Norwich for the first time. 

Norfolk's county town is one of 18 locations across the UK to be selected for the fundraising initiative in 2021. 

Shine Night Walks see participants form a procession of light and take on a 10km trek in support of the charity's research.

Cancer Research UK is bringing a Shine Night Walk to Norwich

Cancer Research UK is bringing a Shine Night Walk to Norwich - Credit: Cancer Research UK

The Norwich edition will take place on Saturday, September 4, starting from Chapelfield Gardens at 7.50pm.

Along the way, fundraisers will pass landmarks including The Forum, Norwich Castle, Carrow Road and Norwich Cathedral.

People can set off alone or in small, socially-distanced groups. 

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK's spokesman for Norfolk, said: "We’re delighted to bring the Shine Night Walk to Norwich for the first time.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But all of us can support the research that will beat it. 

"We hope people across the city will unite behind this special event and make it a night to remember."

