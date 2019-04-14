Norwich City fans raising money for Canaryball Rally

Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne-Phillips, sponsor Paul Meek from Emkay plastics, David Powell and Dave Coleman. Picture: Team U Pukki Archant

A team of City fans are preparing themselves for an epic journey across Europe reliving the club’s 1993 UEFA Cup run.

In October, Anita Bryne, David Powell and Lorraine Taylor will take part in the European driving challenge Canaryball Rally to raise funds for The Nest and Community Sports Foundation (CSF).

But the team - which will be one of 20 - Team U Pukki, need to raise £5,000 to take part and are looking for sponsors.

The team is undertaking a number of fundraising initiatives, such as auctioning signed team shirts and footballs which have been donated.

Mrs Byrne said: “I was hooked on football and Norwich City in the early 90s after I was taken to a game by a couple of friends.

“It was a case of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’. I got my first season ticket in the 1995/96 season and sat in the Snake Pit.”

To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamUPukki