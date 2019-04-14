Search

Norwich City fans raising money for Canaryball Rally

14 April, 2019 - 10:15
Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne-Phillips, sponsor Paul Meek from Emkay plastics, David Powell and Dave Coleman. Picture: Team U Pukki

Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne-Phillips, sponsor Paul Meek from Emkay plastics, David Powell and Dave Coleman. Picture: Team U Pukki

Archant

A team of City fans are preparing themselves for an epic journey across Europe reliving the club’s 1993 UEFA Cup run.

In October, Anita Bryne, David Powell and Lorraine Taylor will take part in the European driving challenge Canaryball Rally to raise funds for The Nest and Community Sports Foundation (CSF).

But the team - which will be one of 20 - Team U Pukki, need to raise £5,000 to take part and are looking for sponsors.

The team is undertaking a number of fundraising initiatives, such as auctioning signed team shirts and footballs which have been donated.

Mrs Byrne said: “I was hooked on football and Norwich City in the early 90s after I was taken to a game by a couple of friends.

“It was a case of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’. I got my first season ticket in the 1995/96 season and sat in the Snake Pit.”

To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamUPukki

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

