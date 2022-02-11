'Bowled over by generosity' - City kit donated to Syrian fans
- Credit: Canaries Trust
Canaries Trust members had to make a last minute rush to catch Teemu Pukki's opening goal during the match against Crystal Palace, after they were overwhelmed with hundreds of donations to the Shirts for Syria campaign.
The campaign aims to equip city's 600-strong Syrian supporters group with Norwich City kit, which they are unable to get hold of due to difficulties with international trade brought on by an ongoing civil war in the country.
Prior to kick-off against Palace, the Canaries Trust amassed hundreds of items of kit from shirts to socks, including rare items such as the florescent 1997-1999 away shirt sponsored by Colman's, as well as hundreds of pounds in donations to buy kit from On The Stall City.
Trust board member Alistair Steward said the group had seen some "phenomenal" donations, which meant trust members were unable to total up the donations prior to kick-off, leading to a rush for the turnstiles in order to catch kick-off.
He said: "It was really good - Norwich City fans came good in the end.
"We were bowled over by generosity, people were delivering bags full just before the game.
"We had shirts home and away from just about every season you can remember, we've had socks and jumpers, even people who didn't realise we were collecting promised they'd come back.
"It's great to see everyone coming together and just trying to help.
"What we thought was going to just be a minor gesture has turned into something big and actually they've donated some pretty rare shirts and items that they'll really appreciate.
"Those that didn't have shirts with them also made cash donations."
He said the items would be greatly appreciated in Syria, where he described the fan group as "real supporters" who were not interested in glory hunting with the big boys.
He added: "We're chuffed, it's gratifying they've picked us, they're not interested in supporting the big boys, they like us as one of the smaller teams in the Premier League and enjoy supporting the underdog.
"Now we're just hoping for the same again before Manchester City."