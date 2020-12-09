News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich City supporters told to wear face masks during Forest match

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:45 PM December 9, 2020   
Fans return to Carrow Road for Norwich City's match against Sheffield Wednesday. Simon Jackson, Tony

Fans return to Carrow Road for Norwich City's match against Sheffield Wednesday. Simon Jackson, Tony Landamore - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City fans attending the game against Nottingham Forest will have to wear face coverings while cheering on the Canaries. 

The 2,000 supporters due to attend the home match on Wednesday night have been told they will have to keep on masks even whilst in their seat.

Josh Martin of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

A crowd of 2,000 Norwich City fans watched the match against Sheffield Wednesday. A similar crowd will have to wear face masks during the game against Nottingham Forest. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The new policy is a change from the weekend’s home victory against Sheffield Wednesday, the first time fans had attended a match at Carrow Road since September. 

Fans were asked to wear face coverings when inside the ground and on the concourses, but allowed to remove them once they were in their seats.

However new guidance issued by the club to supporters in the run up to Wednesday night’s game states: “You must continue to wear a face covering, unless you're medically exempt, an under-16 or consuming food and drink, before, during and after the match at Carrow Road.”

It is part of extensive coronavirus measures that supporters have to go through as they enter the ground.

Fans have been told they must wear a face covering prior to entering the turnstile, where tickets will be checked and a temperature check undertaken. 

Fans return to Carrow Road for Norwich City's match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans undergoing temperature checks as they return to Carrow Road for Norwich City's match against Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

They are then encouraged to use sanitising stations once they have passed through the turnstile.

The guidance adds: “Please arrive no later than 7.15pm. Please bring a face mask and a form of photographic ID. Be prepared for a non-invasive temperature check. If you are suffering from any Covid-19 symptoms, please do not attend.”
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man gets fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights
  2. 2 Teenager arrested after death of elderly woman in house fire
  3. 3 Tenant scam artists ‘hijacked my house to rent out on Facebook’
  1. 4 'It looked like a dishcloth': Bride's wedding dress disaster
  2. 5 Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk
  3. 6 Norwich pub is named best beer pub in the country - for the 11th time
  4. 7 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  5. 8 Burger company moves into Norwich pub after 'bonkers' first year 
  6. 9 Elderly woman dies in Golden Triangle house fire
  7. 10 Après Ski Village with private chalets opens in Norwich for Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

24 jobs lost as profitable law firm blacklisted by insurers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City fan kicked out of Forest game after 'booing' knee gesture

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Warwick Street Social for sale but 'not because of Covid'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

7 Norwich pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus