Norwich City supporters told to wear face masks during Forest match

Published: 4:45 PM December 9, 2020

Norwich City fans attending the game against Nottingham Forest will have to wear face coverings while cheering on the Canaries.

The 2,000 supporters due to attend the home match on Wednesday night have been told they will have to keep on masks even whilst in their seat.

A crowd of 2,000 Norwich City fans watched the match against Sheffield Wednesday. A similar crowd will have to wear face masks during the game against Nottingham Forest. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The new policy is a change from the weekend’s home victory against Sheffield Wednesday, the first time fans had attended a match at Carrow Road since September.

Fans were asked to wear face coverings when inside the ground and on the concourses, but allowed to remove them once they were in their seats.

However new guidance issued by the club to supporters in the run up to Wednesday night’s game states: “You must continue to wear a face covering, unless you're medically exempt, an under-16 or consuming food and drink, before, during and after the match at Carrow Road.”

It is part of extensive coronavirus measures that supporters have to go through as they enter the ground.

Fans have been told they must wear a face covering prior to entering the turnstile, where tickets will be checked and a temperature check undertaken.

Fans undergoing temperature checks as they return to Carrow Road for Norwich City's match against Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

They are then encouraged to use sanitising stations once they have passed through the turnstile.

The guidance adds: “Please arrive no later than 7.15pm. Please bring a face mask and a form of photographic ID. Be prepared for a non-invasive temperature check. If you are suffering from any Covid-19 symptoms, please do not attend.”

