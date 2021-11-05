Fan group defends Farke mural amid Canaries' Premier League struggles

Norwich City fans gathering around the Daniel Farke mural on the side of the Fat Cat and Canary pub in August 2021 - Credit: PA

A Norwich City fan group has no regrets over a pub mural celebrating head coach Daniel Farke - despite the club struggling in the Premier League.

The large painting was commissioned by Along Come Norwich and created by street artist Gnasher Murals on the side of supporters' pub the Fat Cat and Canary, in Thorpe Road, this May to celebrate the Canaries' promotion.

But Jon Punt, co-founder of the supporters group, said they would be talking to the pub's leaseholder, Christian Hodgkinson, about the mural and its future.

Jon Punt, co-founder of Along Come Norwich. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

He said: "We don't regret putting him on the wall. We had just won the Championship with a record points tally for the second time. It was right to celebrate Farke.

"People really dug the mural. It looks fantastic."

Mr Punt added: "I'm of the view that Daniel can turn it around and start to get the results we need."

Daniel Farke, Norwich City head coach - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He said Along Come Norwich was keen for more wall space to be offered across the city centre and near Carrow Road for murals, big and small, to depict players past and present.

The fan, who set up Along Come Norwich in 2016, to boost support for the club, said it was common for cities with cities with Premiership teams to have public artwork celebrating players and managers.

"We are relatively unique in Norwich that we are a one club city and county. Other cities make a big deal of their football clubs. We should be proud of the football club.

"We are going through difficult times but the Canaries is a central part of Norwich. So many people have links to the club. We should be celebrating it," Mr Punt added.

He said he would be keen for Gnasher Murals, who has links to the city, to do more murals but was aware available wall space was hard to find.

Christian Hodgkinson, leaseholder of the Fat Cat and Canary pub - Credit: Steve Adams

Mr Hodgkinson, a season ticket holder, said the mural did attract people in the beginning, many of whom wanted pictures in front of it.

He said: "It is fantastic and I love it being on the side of the pub but want things to be relevant."

Gnasher Murals said: "I like Farke as a character. They should give him time."







