Canaries' drum dilemma steps up after brass band at England game

Canaries' fans are asking questions as to why instruments were allowed at the ground for England at the weekend but not for a Norwich game. - Credit: Submitted

A game at Carrow Road this weekend was accompanied by the sounds of drums, trumpets and saxophones.

But to the disappointment of Canaries fans - it wasn't for a Norwich City match.

The band was present for the England Women match on Sunday amid rising calls for similar instruments to be allowed in the crowds for Norwich City.

While some fans say a drum would boost the atmosphere sources at the club say there are concerns over safety.

Tickets for Norwich City at Carrow Road is one of the prizes in the auction in aid of Break - Credit: Break

Andrew Lawn, co-founder of city fan club 'Along Come Norwich', was among the 14,000 supporters who attended the game on Sunday.

He said: "We've proposed the use of drums at Carrow Road for a long time now as it keeps everyone in time with chanting, singing and solidifies the rhythm of everything throughout the game.

"It has massively helped at the away games we've been to."

Andrew Lawn, co-founder of fan group Along Come Norwich, says that the band at the England game yesterday was "overpowering and intrusive" to the atmosphere of the game. - Credit: Andrew Lawn

The footie fan added that he thought a full brass band would be overkill and that a drum was all the fans were requesting.

He said: "We just want a drum as I think a full band would hinder the experience.

"The band didn't really work for me as the crowds had to go with what the band were playing instead of a drum which would support an authentic atmosphere."

And the band's presence has ramped up questions as to why instruments were at an England game but not a Norwich game.

Andrew continued: "We will continue to push now for a drum because of this.

Norwich City fans at Carrow Road. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

"We're not sure where the issue actually sits - we've been sent around in circles a little bit.

"The England match proves that you can take instruments to a match and still be safe. Drums are allowed in other grounds, so why is Carrow Road any different?"

Back in January fans called for drums to be allowed at the stadium, with the backing of now Bournemouth-based Todd Cantwell.

While many supporters approve of the idea others have said they'd rather see measures like permanent flags brought in first.

It is understood that the club are working with an independent safety advisory group with the idea of getting a drum in for an upcoming game.