Canaries' crest designer stands by current logo amid rumours of redesign

"They'll never make a better badge."

That was the defiant message from the designer of Norwich City's badge, Andrew Anderson, who came up with the classic Canaries crest back in 1972.

Mr Anderson, who is an architect, dreamt up the winning design after entering a competition the Evening News and bagged himself £10 for the effort.

And for almost 50 years his logo has been proudly emblazoned on the club's kit and ground.

But now it looks like the green and yellow design is set to be given a reboot.

It has been rumoured since May that the Canaries are looking to upgrade their crest - but have been waiting for a bout of good news before doing so.

With Dean Smith's side winning against Southampton this weekend it seems like the time may soon be approaching.

Rumours further circulated when Ben Gibson was pictured wearing Norwich City's third kit last season with an altered crest.

Ben Gibson in Norwich City's third kit last season, which featured an altered crest

But Mr Anderson, who now lives in Yorkshire, is confident that it won't top his work.

He said: "There's no way they'll design a better badge. If they do I'll hand back the £10 I won."

The current logo shows a Canary standing atop a ball with a lion and castle standing in the background.

Mr Anderson explained: "It's simple, it's easily recognisable. It can be blown up big on the side of a stadium or reduced right down to a pin badge.

"I didn't know the badge was getting a redesign but I know they won't be able to top it."

The Carrow Road-based club reportedly undertook an extensive consultation on the badge to modernise it.

But after a bumpy time in the Premier League plans were put on hold.

It is believed, however, that a new crest is planned to be featured from next season.

Mr Anderson said: "My family are avid Norwich City fans - my son frequently goes to the games.

"I'm pleased they're playing better under their new manager after a disappointing few games but it's a shame they won't be wearing my crest."

Here's how our designers thought the Canaries crest could look:

