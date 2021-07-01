Connection to Canada town and school shown through flag flying

Published: 6:16 PM July 1, 2021

Ian Mackie, community goodwill ambassador and county councillor, with the Revd James Stewart hold the Canadian flag at Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Contributed

The Canadian flag has been raised proudly for all to see within a community on the outskirts of Norwich.

A service took place at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church to mark the national day of Canada on July 1.

The Reverend James Stewart and county councillor Ian Mackie hoisted the flag at the church with a nod to Thorpe being twinned with the community of Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, in 2018.

The Canadian flag at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church - Credit: Contributed

Mr Mackie said: "Our connections with our sister community have developed really well and it's been a source of strength during the pandemic.

"We have hosted visitors, regularly share messages and have linked the two town councils.

"As a Dussindale primary school governor I am hoping the children can make a musical link with the local elementary school in Saint Andrews using virtual technology."

Rev Stewart read from the Canadian Common Book of Prayer in tribute.