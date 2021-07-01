Connection to Canada town and school shown through flag flying
- Credit: Contributed
The Canadian flag has been raised proudly for all to see within a community on the outskirts of Norwich.
A service took place at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church to mark the national day of Canada on July 1.
The Reverend James Stewart and county councillor Ian Mackie hoisted the flag at the church with a nod to Thorpe being twinned with the community of Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, in 2018.
Mr Mackie said: "Our connections with our sister community have developed really well and it's been a source of strength during the pandemic.
"We have hosted visitors, regularly share messages and have linked the two town councils.
You may also want to watch:
"As a Dussindale primary school governor I am hoping the children can make a musical link with the local elementary school in Saint Andrews using virtual technology."
Rev Stewart read from the Canadian Common Book of Prayer in tribute.
Most Read
- 1 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 2 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
- 3 Derelict gardener's lodge in 'movie location' setting for sale
- 4 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
- 5 New doughnut van launches outside Norwich pub
- 6 Now that's a wide load! Cabin on back of lorry blocks Norwich ring road
- 7 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
- 8 Child taken to hospital after being hit by truck near Sprowston school
- 9 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
- 10 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'