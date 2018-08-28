Search

Can you spot yourself in our City College graduation gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:21 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 21 October 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

Archant

More than 400 students who achieved degrees and qualifications at City College Norwich have graduated at a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

The majority of graduates received degrees, diplomas and certificates that are awarded by the College’s Higher Education partner, UEA. 

Others were presented with Higher National Certificates (HNCs) or Diplomas (HNDs), teacher training qualifications, or qualifications from other awarding organisations.

Corrienne Peasgood, principal at City College Norwich, said: “Degree-level study is a major undertaking at any stage of your educational journey or career, even more so for those with family and other commitments.

“As well as celebrating our graduates’ hard work and determination, Graduation is an opportunity for us to recognise the fantastic support of our expert teaching staff, employer partners, and friends and family of all our new graduates.”

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

City College Norwich graduation 2018City College Norwich graduation 2018

City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018City College Norwich Students at graduation 2018

