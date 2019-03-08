Gallery

Can you spot your child in these photos from Norwich City's family fun day?

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton Kelly Saddleton

A Norwich City fans organisation has celebrated after more than 100 people attended a fundraising event at The Nest.

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans' Social Club (NCFSC) held a family fun day at the Community Sports Foundation's venue on Sunday, July 28.

And more than 100 football fans turned out for the inaugural event, which saw all ages enjoying FIFA, table tennis, table football, giant Jenga, football darts and a penalty shootout contest.

An NCFSC spokesperson said: "It was a great success and everybody had a fantastic time - it was amazing to see so many happy, young faces at our first event aimed at kids."

Youth players Ethan Vaughan and Josh Giurgi joined in the FIFA contest while goalkeeper Michael McGovern took part in an U8s and U12s penalty contest, as well as posing for photos with the Championship Trophy.

To find out more about NCFSC's upcoming events, visit their website.

