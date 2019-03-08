Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Can you spot your child in these photos from Norwich City's family fun day?

PUBLISHED: 09:54 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 30 July 2019

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Kelly Saddleton

A Norwich City fans organisation has celebrated after more than 100 people attended a fundraising event at The Nest.

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans' Social Club (NCFSC) held a family fun day at the Community Sports Foundation's venue on Sunday, July 28.

And more than 100 football fans turned out for the inaugural event, which saw all ages enjoying FIFA, table tennis, table football, giant Jenga, football darts and a penalty shootout contest.

An NCFSC spokesperson said: "It was a great success and everybody had a fantastic time - it was amazing to see so many happy, young faces at our first event aimed at kids."

Youth players Ethan Vaughan and Josh Giurgi joined in the FIFA contest while goalkeeper Michael McGovern took part in an U8s and U12s penalty contest, as well as posing for photos with the Championship Trophy.

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

To find out more about NCFSC's upcoming events, visit their website.

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

Norwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly SaddletonNorwich City Fans Social Club�s Family Fun Day, 2019. Picture: Kelly Saddleton

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Man due in court over Norwich murder

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Hethersett pub could be yours - but you’ll need to work out where it is first!

Pub of the Week, the Kings Head at Hethersett. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Pup with ‘squishiest face’ needs specialist treatment on legs

Sadie at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists