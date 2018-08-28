Search

Can you name the Norwich City players on Florida roller-coaster?

PUBLISHED: 11:09 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 23 November 2018

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch Gardens

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens

Any fan will tell you that supporting Norwich City is a roller coaster ride.

Now the players have got a literal taste of their metaphorical medicine, enjoying a white-knuckle ride in the Florida sunshine.

Players including Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia experienced the ups and downs at Busch Gardens theme park during the Canaries’ recent sunshine break in Tampa.

That included the high speeds and spins of the Montu and Cheetah Hunt rides – and the daunting 335ft freestanding drop tower Falcon’s Fury.

The Canaries were in Florida as part of a commercial partnership with the club’s official destination partner Visit Tampa Bay and trained at the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, where they were joined by Canaries legend at Tampa resident Kevin Keelan during a session open to the public.

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Aston Oxborough, Emi Buendia, Jordan Rhodes, Moritz Leitner, Tim Krul, Matt Jarvis Picture: Busch Gardens

On Saturday the roller-coaster ride of the football season takes Daniel Farke’s table-topping team to Swansea City.

■ Canaries latest – see today’s paper

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch GardensSome of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch Gardens

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch GardensSome of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch Gardens

Some of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch GardensSome of Norwich City's players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia on the Montu rollercoaster Picture: Busch Gardens

