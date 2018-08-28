Could you adopt one of these cats in time for Christmas?

The RSPCA are looking after many animals who desperately need a family of their own.

It’s important to understand that a cat is for life and not just for Christmas, but with so many animals waiting to be rehomed, the sooner someone welcomes them into their home the better.

The run up to the festive season is all about good will and family, so if you can responsibly support a new furry addition to yours then please consider adopting one of these cats.

The RSPCA say they hope this will finally be the week where Kentish the cat finds a home as he’s been at the rescue centre for over three months now. He is thought to be seven or eight years old and although he has some kidney issues this is very manageable with a prescription diet.

Browser is another cat in need of a loving home. He is around 10 to 12 years old and can be a little timid when he first meets new people. He is described as a friendly affectionate cat that likes to sit on your lap.

Eddie is also now ready for his new home and is looking forward to a life of leisure after a hard few weeks out on the street trying to look after himself. He is described as a chatterbox when you talk to him and as good with other cats and dogs.

Icon is probably over twelve years old. She is described as a tiny little cat with a huge personality. She gets along well with other cats and the RSPCA say as long as she gets lots of attention in her new home she will be happy.

Elf was found with kittens despite being a very young cat herself. She would be happiest in an adult home as she can be a little nervous.

Lady is hoping she will be chosen this week. She is only around one or two years old and is described as affectionate and friendly. She would make a great addition to any home.

Ant also really needs a home. The RSPCA say she’s not had the best luck so far after living out on the streets for a few years. When Ant was brought in her claws had grown round into her pads causing her to limp. This has now been resolved and her feet have healed. She’s described as a sweet natured friendly cat who would appreciate a quiet home.

Kevin is a friendly male cat who came to the RSPCA as he was unsettled living with young children in his last home. They hope that some one will pick him this week.

Mal is another lap cat who would be perfect company for someone who was home a lot of the time. He gets along well with other cats and the RSPCA say he could be rehomed with one of the other cats he came into their care with.

As well as all the cats in need of homes, the RSPCA are also looking to rehome Mila, who is a 10 year old pointer cross. Mila is around 35kg but is described as liking to snuggle on laps. The RSPCA say Mila is getting a bit sad in the kennels so hopefully this will be her week. She will be best rehomed as the only dog in the home and she isn’t used to cats. She walks well on the lead and is described as having a lovely nature.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application are all subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call the rehoming line on 07867972870.