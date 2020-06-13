Video

Opponents to 5G technology and vaccines protest in park

Keeley Baker, member of StandUp action group, at the peaceful protest in Eaton park, Norwich, on June 13. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

A campaigning group carried out a peaceful park protest against vaccinations, mandatory mask wearing and 5G technology.

About 20 people from StandUp, which has members across the UK, gathered in Eaton Park in Norwich on June 13 with a poster which said: “Peace, love, unity. No anger, no hate, expose the deep state.”

There was also a placard on the park pavilion, where the protesters stood and played music, saying no forced vaccines.

The group was also standing up against racism in a peaceful way.

Keeley Baker, from Great Yarmouth, who joined the movement at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, said: “We are fighting for human rights. We don’t want racism. We are all peaceful people. We want peace, freedom and truth.”

The group claims that 5G masts are affecting wildlife and human health and vaccines and the wearing of masks would impact on people’s immune systems and overall health.